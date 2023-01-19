REDDING, Calif. (BRPROUD) – Two people from Baton Rouge were arrested by a California police officer after the department says they were discovered with a large amount of marijuana.

According to the Redding Police Department, an officer saw a rental car parked at a gas station on Eureka Way in Redding and became suspicious. The officer made contact with Andrew Williams, 32, and Chantel Knox, 32, both of Baton Rouge, and saw several large black bags that were in plain sight in the back of the car.

The police department says the bags obviously contained marijuana and were seized along with two handguns that were beneath the suspects. Almost 215 pounds of marijuana were in the bags, according to police.

Photo courtesy of the Redding Police Department.

The Redding Police Department charged Williams with possession of marijuana for sale, carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle and felon in possession of a firearm. Knox was cited for possession of marijuana for sale and possession of a concealed firearm.