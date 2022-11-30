DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Over the past several months, Monroe Police have been receiving information that 29-year-old Daniel Modicue and 26-year-old Billishea Kid were allegedly selling narcotics from their apartment. During the investigation, Monroe Police conducted surveillance on the residence.

On November 29, 2022, Monroe Police made contact with Modicue and Kidd during a planned narcotics transaction. Officers then placed them under arrest and obtained a search warrant for their residence and Modicue’s vehicle.

According to the officers, they located multiple bags that contained approximately Xanax 150 pills, multiple digital scales, several boxes of sandwich bags, a loaded Taurus 9mm handgun, multiple containers containing the odor of unburnt marijuana, and a box of 9mm bullets. Modicue and Kidd both admitted to using the dresser drawers where the Xanax pills and one digital scale were located.

Officers revealed Modicue is a 2-time convicted felon and is currently on probation until 2026. Modicue admitted to being in possession of the aforementioned firearm a week prior to this incident. During the initial contact with Modicue and Kidd, Kidd was in possession of a firearm, she was acting as Modicue’s security during the drug deals.

According to police, their plan was for Modicue to sell $150 worth of Xanax pills and during the drug transaction, Kidd’s 3 children were present ages 6 months, 4, and 5 years old. Both were arrested and taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with three counts of CDS in Presence of Persons under 17 YOA, Possession of Drug Paraphernal, Possession of a Firearm, Illegal carrying of a weapon, Attempt and Conspiracy, and Produce Manufacture Distribute.

Kidd was charged with three counts of CDS in Presence of Persons under 17 YOA, Illegal carrying weapon, Attempt and Conspiracy, and Produce Manufacture Distribute.