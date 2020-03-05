Louisiana driver caught with license plate that expired in 1997 told police they’ve been busy and forgot

State / Regional

by: Stephanie Graflage

Posted: / Updated:

LIDELL, La. — A Louisiana driver recently pulled over must have had a busy few decades–so busy that they forgot to renew their license plates for more than 20 years. 

“We can’t make this stuff up!” the department captioned a photo of the expired plate. “…At least give us a good challenge.”

The tag license plate expired in 1997. 

The driver reportedly told police, “Sorry, officer. I’ve been busy lately and totally forgot to renew my vehicle registration. I will take care of it as soon as I get home!”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

