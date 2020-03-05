Louisiana driver caught with license plate that expired in 1997 told police they’ve been busy and forgot

LIDELL, La. — A Louisiana driver recently pulled over must have had a busy few decades–so busy that they forgot to renew their license plates for more than 20 years.
“We can’t make this stuff up!” the department captioned a photo of the expired plate. “…At least give us a good challenge.”
The tag license plate expired in 1997.
The driver reportedly told police, “Sorry, officer. I’ve been busy lately and totally forgot to renew my vehicle registration. I will take care of it as soon as I get home!”
LATEST STORIES
- KFC invents taco served in fried chicken shell
- Facebook to remove some Trump campaign ads
- WS Neal Elementary school does ‘Service for Seuss’ fundraiser
- Supergirl Actress Melissa Benoist Spills a SUPER Secret
- Study: Mobilians don’t binge drink much