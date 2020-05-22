Louisiana DOT: Downed power lines close I-10 bridge over Lake Pontchartrain

State / Regional

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WKRG) — According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation website, 511la.org, the I-10 eastbound and westbound lanes of the bridge over Lake Pontchartrain are shut down due to downed power lines. This as Memorial Day traffic is in full swing along the Gulf Coast.

The website says the incident started around 8:37 a.m. Friday on I-10 Westbound near Old Spanish Trail. As of 1:00 p.m., the map shows the bridge still closed and a major backup on the alternative routes around the bridge.

For the latest updates on the interstate closure, click here.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Trending Stories