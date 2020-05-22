Louisiana DOT: Downed power lines close I-10 bridge over Lake Pontchartrain

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WKRG) — According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation website, 511la.org, the I-10 eastbound and westbound lanes of the bridge over Lake Pontchartrain are shut down due to downed power lines. This as Memorial Day traffic is in full swing along the Gulf Coast.

The website says the incident started around 8:37 a.m. Friday on I-10 Westbound near Old Spanish Trail. As of 1:00 p.m., the map shows the bridge still closed and a major backup on the alternative routes around the bridge.

For the latest updates on the interstate closure, click here.

