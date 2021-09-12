Louisiana charter boats now can launch from Mississippi

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — Louisiana charter captains affected by Hurricane Ida will be able to operate from Mississippi ports through the end of the year.
The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources announced the decision Friday in the wake of impacts Ida had on Louisiana’s coast.
The department, in a statement last week, said charter captains must hold a Louisiana Charter Boat Fishing Guide License, a Louisiana Mothership License, or a Louisiana Charter Skiff License and follow all Louisiana regulations and requirements associated with those licenses in order to launch and land from Mississippi ports.
Read the full statement below:
Due to the impacts of Hurricane Ida to the Louisiana coastal communities and infrastructure, the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources (MDMR) is allowing Louisiana charter captains possessing the Louisiana Charter Boat Fishing Guide License, Louisiana Mothership License or Louisiana Charter Skiff License and following all Louisiana regulations and requirements associated with above licenses to launch and land from Mississippi ports through Dec. 31, 2021.Mississippi Department of Marine Resources
Any passengers fishing onboard these vessels must possess the appropriate Louisiana Charter Passenger or Louisiana Charter Skiff license. In order to fish in Mississippi territorial waters, a Mississippi Charter For-hire License must be purchased at the MDMR Licensing Office, located at 1141 Bayview Avenue in Biloxi.
As a reminder to all individuals participating in these activities, no Red Snapper may be possessed or landed in Mississippi territorial waters while the Mississippi recreational Red Snapper season is closed regardless of any other state’s Red Snapper season status.
The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources is dedicated to enhancing, protecting and conserving marine interests of the state by managing all marine life, public trust wetlands, adjacent uplands and waterfront areas to provide for the optimal commercial, recreational, educational and economic uses of these resources consistent with environmental concerns and social changes. Visit the DMR online at dmr.ms.gov.