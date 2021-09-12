Louisiana charter boats now can launch from Mississippi

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — Louisiana charter captains affected by Hurricane Ida will be able to operate from Mississippi ports through the end of the year.

The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources announced the decision Friday in the wake of impacts Ida had on Louisiana’s coast.

The department, in a statement last week, said charter captains must hold a Louisiana Charter Boat Fishing Guide License, a Louisiana Mothership License, or a Louisiana Charter Skiff License and follow all Louisiana regulations and requirements associated with those licenses in order to launch and land from Mississippi ports.

Read the full statement below: