Louisiana bakery sends king cakes to soldiers overseas

SLIDELL, La. (CBS Newspath) — Boxes line the wall at Randazzo’s Camellia City Bakery in Slidell.

And each one has a special purpose.

The bakery is sending off military themed king cakes to soldiers as part of ‘Operation We Care.’

The organization sends monthly care packages to soldiers overseas.

And since it’s Mardi Gras season… it’s only right those packages have something sweet in them.

Bakers cover the cakes in red white and blue, and write encouraging messages for soldiers.

