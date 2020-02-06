Louisiana bakery sends king cakes to soldiers overseas

State / Regional

by: CBS Newspath

Posted: / Updated:

SLIDELL, La. (CBS Newspath) — Boxes line the wall at Randazzo’s Camellia City Bakery in Slidell.

And each one has a special purpose.

The bakery is sending off military themed king cakes to soldiers as part of ‘Operation We Care.’

The organization sends monthly care packages to soldiers overseas.

And since it’s Mardi Gras season… it’s only right those packages have something sweet in them.

Bakers cover the cakes in red white and blue, and write encouraging messages for soldiers.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories