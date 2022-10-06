BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) completed an investigation leading to a drug bust in three locations and the arrest of a 27-year-old man.

EBRSO Narcotics says it received information from another agency that was investigating an overdose death that occurred in 2021. Officials say the body was found on the same property where the drugs were purchased.

The victim allegedly bought drugs from a man named Hakeem Allen.

While investigating Allen, EBRSO agents say they recorded multiple purchases of fentanyl and heroin involving Allen.

Agents eventually obtained search warrants for Allen’s three narcotics distribution operations:

5200 block of Paige Street

200 block of W. Magnolia Street

1700 block of N. 48 Street

During the search, Allen allegedly tried to escape, and in so doing, also threw away a handgun, almost two ounces of fentanyl, and a quarter pound of marijuana. But officers were able to catch Allen.

The bust consisted of half a pound of fentanyl, 20 grams of methamphetamine, 9 grams of crack cocaine, 20 grams of powder cocaine, 42 dosage units of Hydrocodone, 18 THC vape cartridges, 8 ounces of marijuana, a pint of promethazine syrup, 5 pounds of mannitol, 100 dosages of suboxone, 2 fentanyl/heroin presses, numerous scales, $71,500, 4 handguns, 2 rifles, 2 shotguns, and rounds of ammunition.

Hakeem Allen has been arrested on counts of distribution of fentanyl, distribution of heroin, possession of a firearm with a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine, crack cocaine, powder cocaine, marijuana, oxycodone, possession of a firearm with drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting by flight.