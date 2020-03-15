Lottery, casino bills filed in Alabama but outlook unclear

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Proposals to start a state lottery _ or to allow the Poarch Band of Creek Indians to have casino games _ have been filed in the Alabama Legislature, but it is unclear when the bills will get a vote. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has asked lawmakers to hold off on gambling debates as she awaits a report from a fact-finding task force she created. Legislative leaders have signaled a willingness to wait at least temporarily.

