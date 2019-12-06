Lost wedding ring makes its way across the country back to Alabama

BIRMINGHAM. Ala. (CNN) — When it comes to jewelry, Heather Langley pours her heart into her product. Something ordinary, transformed into a piece with mean, especially for her.

A former nurse turned blacksmith, many of her creations also have a musical touch.

She’s gathered mangled metal from the wreckage that claimed the lift of Lynryd Skynyrd front man Ronnie Van Zant. With it, she makes guitar picks.

So when she came across a wedding band given to her by one of her clients, she knew it had meaning to someone.

“The first thing that came through my mind is this is an heirloom ring, this has been handed down,” said Langley.

The ring had been handed down from mother-in-law to daughter-in-law, then lost on Mt. Bachelor in Oregon where her client came across it and held onto it for 27 years.

Langley isn’t one to let things sit and added detective to her list of professions.

She contacted reporters in Oregon who did some digging and after seven weeks of searching, found the couple who lost the ring. She even flew to Oregon to deliver it herself, thanks to a random Facebook friend who wanted to help out with his free miles.

It was everything she expected.

“I said I’m Heather, I’m the one that hunted you down, and she was like ‘Oh my God!’ Tt was so cool. I’m so glad I got to be a part of that,” said Langley.

Thanks to this ring, they’ve engaged in a new friendship. They’re even meeting with each other again soon in Georiga.

And the man who gave her the flight? It took them a while to realize it, but they worked together more than 15 years ago.



