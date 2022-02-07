(WKRG) — The pups along the Gulf Coast are looking for a Valentine, and it might just be you! WKRG News 5 has put together a list of adoptable dogs looking for their forever home. The dogs highlighted in the list below are their shelter’s longest residents and need a loving home. So, check out the list and see if you find your furry companion this Valentine’s day.

Mobile County Animal Shelter:

The Mobile County Animal Shelter has an adorable dog named Cindy Lou Who. She’s a playful 4-year-old bulldog mix and she’s been at the shelter for about two months. Cindy Lou Who is spayed, heartworm negative and her adoption fee is sponsored.

Cindy Lou Who

If you would like to meet this energetic pup, you can all the Mobile County Animal Shelter at 251-574-3647 or email them at mcacshelter@mobile-county.net. The shelter is at 7665 Howells Ferry Road in Mobile.

City of Daphne Animal Shelter:

The Daphne Animal Shelter has a great dog in need of a home. Gwendolyn is a golden retriever, chow mix. She is a sweet pup with tons of energy. Gwendolyn is vocal and she is on the larger side. The animal shelter is looking to match her with an older couple or person with more experience with dogs. She’s been at the animal shelter since Jan. 10.

You can call the City of Daphne Animal Shelter at 251-620-2800. The shelter is at 7145 Johnson Road in Daphne. They are open Monday Through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. To view their Facebook page, click here.

Baldwin County Animal Shelter:

Duchess has been with the Baldwin County Animal Shelter since August of 2021. Duchess spends most of her time roaming the office, but she is in need of a loving home. She is a brown lab mix and she loves to give kisses. She’s a great companion and would make for a great family dog.

Duchess

You can reach the Baldwin County Animal Shelter at 251-972-6834. The shelter is at 15140 County Road 49 in Summerdale. To view their Facebook page, click here.

Santa Rosa County Animal Serivces:

The Santa Rosa County Animal Shelter has six super great dogs that are in need of a forever home. Dante, Shelly, Buster, Rio, Cleo, Jimmy Kibble and Bindi are all looking for a home. Each dog has their own unique personality but they all share a winning smile. You can watch them play by clicking the link here.

The Santa Rosa County Animal Shelter is waiving the adoption fees for these six pups. The shelter encourages residents to come to the shelter and meet with the dogs to make sure they’re matched with the right family. These dogs have been in the shelter for the past year.

If you would like to meet the dogs, call the Santa Rosa County Animal Services at 850-983-4680 or email them at animals@santarosa.fl.gov. The shelter is at 4451 Pine Forest Road in Milton.

Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare:

The Escambia County Animal Shelter has seven eager pups that need a new home.

Harper Howl is a 4-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier Mix. She’s got a red coat and a great smile.

Lenny Longbottom is a 2-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier mix. He has a brown coast with a white snout and matching paws.

Buck Chubs is exactly as he sounds. He’s a 5-year-old yellow Labrador retriever mix.

Hamburger is 3-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier mix. He has a tan coat with big brown eyes.

Ruby Rivers is a 5-year-old Pit Bull Terrier mix. This confident lady has a tan coat with brown ears and spots around her eyes.

Lottie is a 4-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier mix. She has a chocolate coat and a sweet smile.

Ferrero Rocher is a 2-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier mix. This adorable pup has a black coat with white spots.

If you would like to adopt any of these amazing pups, call the Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare at 850-595-3075 or email them at animalshelter@myescambia.com. They are at 200 West Fairfield Drive in Pensacola.