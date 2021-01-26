Longtime Thomasville High School football coach takes job at Wayne County, Miss., High School

THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) — Longtime Thomasville High School football coach Jack Hankins Jr. is leaving the school district for a job in Wayne County, Miss.

Superintendent Garth Moss said coach Jack Hankins Jr will leave his position for a job at Wayne County High School in Mississippi after 24 years of working in the Thomasville City Schools district.

Moss issued a statement on Hankins’ resignation Tuesday:

“First of all, I want to thank Coach Jack Hankins and his family for the 24-plus years of dedicated service to the Thomasville City School family. He has been more than just a successful coach. He has spent countless hours molding young boys into young men through hard work, dedication, and love. He has also served as a great role model in the classroom as he challenged his students to do their very best. We wish him the very best as he transitions to a new chapter in his life.”We will begin the search immediately to find the very best person to lead our football program. The position will be posted today for all interested applicants to apply. A committee will be selected and led by our Principal Kyle Ferguson to review applicants and conduct interviews. We will hopefully have a name to recommend to the board on Feb. 23.”We feel that Thomasville is a destination job and not a stepping stone to get another position. We will be looking for someone to come and establish themselves here in Thomasville and lead our program and young men to compete for championships each and every year.’Go Tigers!'” Thomasville Schools Superintendent Garth Moss

Thomasville High posted a job opening for the football coach position on Facebook Tuesday.