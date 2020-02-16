Local UFC fighter gets first UFC win in unusual fashion

MCINTOSH, Ala. (WKRG) — A UFC fighter from McIntosh gets his first win with the premier mixed martial arts promotion, but maybe not in the way he would have wanted. According to MMA Fighting.com, Brok Weaver was declared the winner of his bout with Rodrigo Vargas after Weaver was knocked out by a “blatantly illegal knee” late in the first round Saturday night.

Weaver landed his UFC contract after winning in Dana White’s Contender Series in 2019. Weaver had a hero’s welcome with a parade last year after landing the contract. A post from Port City MMA says Weaver is eager to get back into the gym to train for his next fight.