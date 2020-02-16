Local UFC fighter gets first UFC win in unusual fashion

State / Regional

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MCINTOSH, Ala. (WKRG) — A UFC fighter from McIntosh gets his first win with the premier mixed martial arts promotion, but maybe not in the way he would have wanted. According to MMA Fighting.com, Brok Weaver was declared the winner of his bout with Rodrigo Vargas after Weaver was knocked out by a “blatantly illegal knee” late in the first round Saturday night.

Weaver landed his UFC contract after winning in Dana White’s Contender Series in 2019. Weaver had a hero’s welcome with a parade last year after landing the contract. A post from Port City MMA says Weaver is eager to get back into the gym to train for his next fight.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories