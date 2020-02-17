Local member of Gov’s gambling group wants to keep open mind on issue

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Governor Kay Ivey says she wants to take another close look at gambling in 2020. Ivey announced the formation of a “Study Group for Gambling Policy.” The twelve-member group includes at least three members from Mobile County and is tasked with issuing its recommendations by the end of the year.

We’re a long way from a lottery or any other new gambling rules in Alabama. Former Surgeon General Dr. Regina Benjamin is one local member of the policy group. She talked about what she’d like to see come out of this.

“A good report based on science, based on evidence and use all that to make good recommendations,” said Dr. Benjamin. Mobile County Sheriff Sam Cochran and former state insurance commissioner Walter Bell were also named Friday. Benjamin says she’s keeping an open mind and is concerned with how gambling affects the poor.

“Oftentimes the people who can least afford it are the ones spending their money on gambling hoping for a big windfall,” said Dr. Benjamin. She acknowledges money from gambling could fund services for people in need.

“Right now we don’t have many mental health resources that we can really afford as a state so even if we bring it in we need to make sure that these funds go to the places they need to go,” said Dr. Benjamin. Some members of the Alabama legislature have said they plan to move forward with gaming legislation this session despite the fact that recommendations from the governor’s group won’t come until well after this legislative session is over.