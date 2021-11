Masters of the Universe figures, by Mattel, are displayed at the TTPM Holiday Showcase, in New York, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. With three months until Christmas, toy companies are racing to get their toys onto store shelves as they face a severe supply network crunch. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — Rainforest Carwash & Oil Changes in Lucedale, is hosting their inaugural toy drive, which kicked off, Nov. 27.

Residents are encouraged to donate a toy for the Salvation Army tree. In exchange, residents will receive a free “everything wash,” which is valued at $16.

Toys must be new, unwrapped and must be valued at $10 or more.

The toy drive will be held from Nov. 27 to Dec. 4 at Rainforest Carwash & Oil Changes located at 32 Ventura Dr, Lucedale, MS 39452.