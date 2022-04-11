PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Opening statements are scheduled to begin Monday in a trial blaming Walgreens for the opioid epidemic in Florida.

The trial is set to begin at 9 a.m. at the Pasco County Court House. The state of Florida, led by Attorney General Ashley Moody, said “it’s time for Walgreens to face accountability.”

The state will try to prove that Walgreens played a role in fueling the opioid crisis in Florida. At the center of the state’s argument is data from the Attorney General’s office that shows Walgreens’ distributors sold over 2.2 million opioid tablets to a single store in Hudson, a town with about 12,000 people.

The state also claims Walgreens supplied over a quarter million doses of Oxycodone to a pharmacy in a town of 3,000 people.

Walgreens is the only pharmacy taking the case to trial. Other pharmacies have settled. CVS agreed on a settlement of $870 million, with $484 million of that going to the state to fund drug treatment and prevention programs.

Watch the trial live on WFLA.com.