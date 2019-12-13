LIVE: Procession held to return fallen sailor to Enterprise

Pesnacola, Ala (WKRG) -- Markquise Wallace was sentenced to 65 years on 3 counts. Wallace recieved 30 years each for the vehicular homicide. He also faces 5 additonal years. The three charges will be served consecutively.

Wallace was convicted in the hitting and killing of 7-month-old Neariaah Baldwin and 28-year-old Nepheteria Williams on Cervantes Street in June of 2018.