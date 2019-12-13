LIVE: Procession held to return fallen sailor to Enterprise

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The body of Ensign Joshua Kaleb Watson is set to return home to Enterprise Friday.
A procession will return the hero’s body to the City of Progress from Dothan, which you can watch live below.
LATEST STORIES:
- 1 shot dead at plant near Atlanta; suspect caught in Alabama
- Newsfeed Now for December 13: The House has approved articles against Trump, A church fire leave community mourning and an infant is fighting for her life
- Man accused of taking photos of woman in Foley public restroom
- 13-year-old arrested in murder of NYC college student from Charlottesville
- Wind Creek drops off more than 4,000 toys to the vault