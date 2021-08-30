LIST: Which Mississippi roads to avoid due to Ida damage

PASCAGOULA, Miss (WKRG) -- Continuous rain and wind are causing some problems but nothing catastrophic so far. Jackson County’s Emergency Manager Earl Etheridge says they have several roads flooded near local waterways but so far no reports of homes flooded. We stopped by Buffet Beach and saw some storm floodwater and debris on the beach highway.

Elsewhere, parts of the Pascagoula River are swelling. That’s leading to flooding in some spots near Lighthouse Park. They’ve been tracking severe weather all night, the EMA director says 30 people stayed in the county’s emergency shelter in Vancleave. The storm isn’t over yet as we have to see how much water seeps down into local waterways and how much that adds to the flooding.