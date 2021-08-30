LIST: Which Mississippi roads to avoid due to Ida damage

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As Tropical Storm Ida moves through Mississippi, leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) are warning drivers to avoid certain roads due to storm debris.
The following routes are closed until further notice:
- MS 43 at Highland Parkway in Pearl River County – Expect delays in both directions due to signal outage. Drivers should treat the intersection as a four way stop.
- US 80 at Norman Road in Newton County – Tree blocking roadway.
- MS 604 at MS 607 in Hancock County – All lanes blocked in both directions due to downed power lines.
- MS 26 at MS 43 in Pearl River County – All lanes blocked in both directions due to downed trees.
- MS 13 at Old Hwy 13 in Panola County – Expect delays in both directions due to flooding.
- MS 567 at MS 24 in Amite County – Expect delays due to debris.
- U.S. Highway 90 from the Bay St. Louis Bridge to the Biloxi Bay Bridge – Closed in both directions due to flooding and debris.
