LIST: Parish-wide curfews in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Here is a list of curfew times that have been announced in parishes that are expected to be hit by Hurricane Ida.

This list is continuously being updated.

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH:

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome has announced a curfew for East Baton Rouge Parish beginning at dusk on August 29 until dawn on August 30.

All final preparations need to be completed immediately.

Anyone in need of shelter can call 211 or text LASHELTER to 898-211.

EBR has opened an evacuation center at the F. G. Clark Activity Center on Southern University’s campus.

City of Baker:

Mayor Waites has issued a mandatory curfew for the City of Baker beginning at sunset on Sunday, August 29 to sunrise on Monday, August 30.

This mandatory curfew is for residents and businesses. The curfew will be extended depending on the weather. For more updates and information visit the City of Baker website or text LABAKER at 468311 for text alerts and updates.

LIVINGSTON PARISH:

A curfew has been announced for Livingston Parish that starts at 8 p.m. Sunday, August 29 through Monday, August 30 morning at 10 a.m.

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH:

St. John the Baptist Parish will be under a parish-wide curfew beginning at 6 p.m. on Sunday, August 29 to 7 a.m. on Monday, August 30.

For more information, visit www.sjbparish.gov and follow St. John the Baptist Parish on all socials.

ST. MARTIN PARISH:

A curfew for all St. Martin Parish residents has been updated that begins at 5 p.m. on Sunday, August 29 until noon on Monday, August 30.

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH:

West Baton Rouge Parish has announced a mandatory parish-wide curfew starting Sunday, August 29 from dusk until dawn of Monday, August 30.

The curfew includes Port Allen, Brusly and Addis and all unincorporated areas of the parish.

Drivers are asked to stay off the roads and take shelter during the storm.