Lightning strikes start two house fires in McIntosh

State / Regional

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MCINTOSH, Ala. (WKRG) — It was a close call for two households in Washington County Saturday morning. A post on the McIntosh Volunteer Fire Department said they responded to a house fire before 6 a.m. Saturday morning on J. E. Turner Drive. When they arrived they found the gas line behind the stove on fire. The strike also blew out a hot water heater.

The post goes on to say that they believe lightning struck a second house and lit the stove gas line on fire but the homeowner put it out before firefighters arrived.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories