Lightning strikes start two house fires in McIntosh

MCINTOSH, Ala. (WKRG) — It was a close call for two households in Washington County Saturday morning. A post on the McIntosh Volunteer Fire Department said they responded to a house fire before 6 a.m. Saturday morning on J. E. Turner Drive. When they arrived they found the gas line behind the stove on fire. The strike also blew out a hot water heater.

The post goes on to say that they believe lightning struck a second house and lit the stove gas line on fire but the homeowner put it out before firefighters arrived.