ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) A massive fire was sparked by lightning that struck a 3,000-gallon oil tank Wednesday afternoon in Berwick.

Fire Chief Allen Rink III told KLFY that it happened just after 1:30 p.m. in an area off River Road.

He said when firefighters arrived, they located several fuel tanks one of which had been struck by lightning and exploded.

Severe weather, including a tornado, touched down in a nearby Iberia Parish at around the same time.

The blast from the explosion compromised the nearby tanks, Rink said.

(Photo Credit: Berwick Fire Dept.)

Fortunately, he said, firefighters were able to contain the fire quickly before it spread and ignited causing further damage.

No one was on scene at the time of the explosion and no injuries were reported.