LifeSouth in need of blood donors

Press Release from Lifesouth Community Blood Centers

LifeSouth thanks donors who have helped the community blood supply by donating blood in recent weeks, however the need for all blood types continues as local and national blood shortages remain.

LifeSouth blood donors help patients at local hospitals: University Hospital (formerly USA Medical Center), USA Children’s & Women’s Hospital, Mobile Infirmary, Thomas Hospital, North Baldwin Infirmary, Atmore Community Hospital, Grove Hill Memorial Hospital, Springhill Medical Center, Singing River Hospital, Ocean Springs Hospital, Providence Hospital, Thomasville Regional Medical Center and Jackson Medical Center a decrease in donations over the holidays and school spring breaks caused the blood supply to drop to emergency levels. Maintaining a stable blood supply makes sure blood is available when needed for victims of accidents, those having surgery or patients being treated for cancers and other illnesses.

Those who received the COVID-19 vaccine are eligible to donate. LifeSouth is testing all donors for COVID-19 antibodies through April 18. Donors who donate in a LifeSouth donor center receive a $10 e-gift card. All donors receive a thank you gift, and a mini-physical, including blood pressure, temperature, iron level and cholesterol screen.

Donors must be at least 17 or 16 with parental permission, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be in good health. A photo ID is needed. LifeSouth’s donor center in Mobile is located at 967 Hillcrest Road and in Daphne at 26125 Capital Drive. LifeSouth’s bloodmobiles will also be out at many locations in coming days (see drives listed below for schedule of upcoming blood drives). For additional information about donation or to find a blood drive near you, call LifeSouth toll-free at 888-795-2707 or visit www.lifesouth.org.

Donors are asked to visit a LifeSouth location or blood drive. It is a great time to become a blood donor and learn your blood type, or for regular blood donors to donate and bring a friend.

Mobile Donor Center – 967 Hillcrest Rd. Mobile, AL 36695

Mon, Tues 9:00am –7:00pm

Wed, Thurs & Fri: 9:00am – 5:00pm

Sat: 8:00am – 3:00pm

Sun: 12:00pm – 5:00pm

Daphne Donor Center – 26125 Capital Dr. Daphne, AL 36526

Mon, Tues 9:00am – 6:00pm

Wed, Thurs & Fri: 9:00am – 5:00pm

Sat: 8:00am – 3:00pm

Sun: 10:00am – 4:00pm

Other donation locations:

4/7/21 Buffalo Wild Wings, 6341 Airport Blvd, Mobile 10:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

4/7/21 Orchard Assembly of God, 10245 Howells Ferry Road, Semmes 3:00 p.m. -8:25 p.m.

4/7/21 Piggly Wiggly, 100 Plantation Point, Fairhope 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

4/7/21 The Wharf, 23101 Canal Road, Orange Beach 11:00 a.m. -5:00 p.m.

4/8/21 Buffalo Wild Wings, 6341 Airport Blvd, Mobile 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

4/8/21 Lexus of Mobile, 3024 Government Blvd, Mobile 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

4/8/21 Greer’s Cash Saver, 21951 State Highway 59, Robertsdale 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

4/8/21 Piggly Wiggly, 1087 N Hickory St, Loxley 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

4/9/21 Walmart, 101 South Beltline Highway, Mobile 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

4/9/21 Tractor Supply, 12120B Old 63 South, Lucedale, MS 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

4/9/21 Walgreens, 7880 Moffett Road, Semmes 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

4/9/21 Piggly Wiggly, 1200 S McKenzie St, Foley 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.