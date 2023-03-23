WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)— Leave-and-take boxes are becoming popular, especially leave a book-take a book boxes. One West Monroe lady created a unique version of the swap box for the community to enjoy.

Audrina Trull created the leave-a-plant-take-a-plant box and tells us how she got the idea. “My daughter Reagan has nephrotic syndrome, which led us to Baton Rouge, and we spent a lot of time there trying to get her in remission. We had our church family and life group step up and take care of the kids, and I wanted to say thank you, but I didn’t feel like the words were enough. My friend Emily tagged me in a post about a plant swap, and I knew that I had to build it. So I grabbed some scrap wood and an old window and got to work, building it with the help of my kids, and that’s how we got started.”

Lillie Colson expressed how the box makes her feel. “My best friend Audrey made this plant box, and I think that it helps our community come together and gives us a purpose or a hobby that maybe you wouldn’t have had before because I know that I didn’t have any plants before I met her. I think it brings people together in our community so that it can help them too because you never know what’s going on in people’s lives and everybody has a story, and the coming together of our little plant brings happiness to people.”

Trull explained how the community can use the swap box. “We are off of Arkansas and Mizelle, and you can just walk up. If you have a plant and you want to leave it, you can just leave the plant, or you could swap plants. Also, if you don’t have a plant that you want to leave and you want to take a plant, take a plant. I want this to bring happiness to other people.”

This is a great spring activity to participate in with your family.