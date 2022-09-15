A recently established Leaksville business is holding onto the last of the summer weather as it celebrates its first season.

Chickasawhay River Canoe Rental and RV Park began in July of 2022 with Leakesville native Jordan Busby and her family at the helm.

The idea sprang from the family seeing an opportunity to turn their enjoyment of camping by the river into a business for others to take part in the activities.

Water enthusiasts start at the business office and bath house on Raj Road across from Leakesville Elementary on Highway 57. From there, staff shuttle customers to the Leakesville boat ramp to launch and pick them up at the Busby sandbar.

The easiest trip is about a two-hour excursion down the river, but can take more or less time depending on boaters’ pace and number of stops. The rental fee is $35 no matter how long the trip takes.

“If you want to come at eight in the morning, I get you on the river, and you want to stay on the water until five o’clock that evening, that’s totally up to you. You can take as long as you want on that trip,” said Busby.

The last drop-off of the day is 2 p.m. and the last pick-up is at 5 p.m.

They also offer a 10-hour trip which is intended to include an overnight camping stay on one of the sandbars off the river. The trip can be taken by canoe or kayak. Tubes are available for the two-hour float only.

Even with a wetter than normal summer, the rainfall hasn’t derailed many weekend trips.

“It has to rain a lot up north for it to bother us. The whole summer, I’ve been open but one weekend when it was flooded. After 12-13 feet, I shut it down because it can get dangerous but I was shocked at how few times we had to,” Busby said.

Near the office, the family also has RV camping lots with full hook-ups and a primitive camping area. A natural lake is on the site with a beach and water trampolines.

They are working on establishing cabins and a laundry facility on the land. They also have a vision for a water park in the future. The family owns Street Racin’ Haven next to the RV park, as well.

“We just want to bring something to Leakesville for people to do whether you live here or come out of town just to enjoy what we have to offer,” said Busby. Full pricing and services are listed on the business’s Facebook page. Reservations can be made by calling ahead at 601-394-9572.