GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — A two-vehicle crash claimed the life of a 21-year-old Leakesville man on Dec. 4.

At about 12:58 p.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol investigated the fatal crash on Highway 63 South near Highway 57. When highway patrol arrived, it appeared a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 25-year-old Ricky Ivy II of Lucedale, rear-ended a 2002 Chrysler Sebring, driven by 25-year-old Jody Kearley from Leakesville.

Christopher McLain, 21, of Leakesville, was a passenger in the Chrysler and was pronounced dead on the scene from injuries. McLain’s mother, Casey Lynn McLain, says McLain worked at Hardee’s in Lucedale as shift lead manager, and he was signed up for the National Guard.

Christopher McLain

Raychel McLain, 18, of Leakesville, was another passenger in the Chrysler and was transported to Lucedale Hospital with minor injuries. Kearly was transported to Lucedale Hospital with minor injuries. Ivy was transported by private vehicle to a hospital in Mobile, Ala.

The crash is still under investigation.

