LEAKESVILLE, Miss. (WKRG) — A Leakesville man is in jail for allegedly injuring two people while driving under the influence on a Florida highway Sunday, Sept. 25.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. on U.S. Highway 1, south of Dairy Road in Brevard County.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say Bryan Holifield, 47, was driving a 2004 Toyota Sequoia in the northbound lane when he crashed with a 2002 Mitsubishi Escape.

Holifield’s vehicle flipped over into the grass median. He was taken to Parrish Medical Center in Titusville, Fla. with minor injuries, according to the crash report. A passenger in his SUV, another 47-year-old Leakesville man, was taken to Halifax Medical Center in Daytona Beach with serious injuries.

The driver of the Escape, a 20-year-old Titusville man was airlifted Holmes Regional Medical Center in Melbourne, Fla. The man was critically injured. An 18-year-old female passenger of Titusville was airlifted to Orlando Regional Medical Facility with serious injuries.

All parties were wearing seatbelts.

Troopers said Holifield had a .169 blood alcohol content, twice the legal limit. He is in the Brevard County Jail charged with felony DUI Serious Bodily Injury to Another and misdemeanors DUI Damage to Property of Another and DUI >0.15 1st Offense. He is being held on $76,000 bond.