Leakesville family loses home in fire

LEAKESVILLE, Miss (WKRG) — A family in Leakesville, Mississippi is looking for help after a fire destroyed their home late last month. A fire destroyed a mobile home on Avera Road nearly two weeks ago on the afternoon of January 27th.

Two parents and two small children were able to escape unharmed but the fire caused a lot of damage and killed a family cat. Friends say the fire started at the electrical box outside the home. Family members are looking for help with living expenses and have set up a GoFundMe account to help.

