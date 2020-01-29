Lamar County schools closed because of the flu

VERNON, Ala. (AP) – All Lamar County Schools in Alabama will be closed for the rest of the week to prevent the further spread of the flu.

The school district made the announcement Tuesday shortly after noon, WTVA-TV reported.

Students will return on Monday, Feb. 3.

School Superintendent Vance Herron said 400 students at South Lamar School did not attend school Tuesday.

The school has approximately 700 students.

Twenty-two percent of students countywide missed class Tuesday.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

LATEST STORIES: