Lake Charles residents brace for Laura’s impact

LAKE CHARLES, La. (WKRG) — Residents in Lake Charles were boarding up windows on Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Laura.

At 10 a.m., Laura had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph. It was about 585 miles southeast of Lake Charles, Louisiana, moving west-northwest at 16 mph.

The hurricane is expected to move across the Gulf on Tuesday and Wednesday and reach the Upper Texas and Southwest Louisiana coasts on Wednesday night. Forecasters said it could become a major hurricane at landfall sometime over the next three days.

