Lafayette Police asking citizens to be aware of surroundings following report of innocent man being shot with airgun

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Police are investigating a recent airgun incident in which one person was reportedly shot at random.

It happened Tuesday on the Evangeline Thruway near Chalmette Drive where one person received minor injuries after he was shot in the back.

Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Wayne Griffin said after speaking with the victim police learned that the person(s) responsible fired a shot from inside a black vehicle that was adorned with confederate flags.

He said the victim also told police that both the driver and passengers screamed “white power” before fleeing the scene.

Griffin said police are looking at video surveillance from the area at the time of the reported incident.

Additionally, he asked that citizens be aware of their surroundings and report any such occurance to police.

An airgun is a gun that shoots projectiles pneumatically with compressed air or other gases that are mechanically pressurized without involving any chemical reactions, according to Wikipedia.

