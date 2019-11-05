Governor Ivey announces new Koch Foods facility in Alabama

ATTALLA, Ala. (WKRG) — Governor Kay Ivey announces Koch Foods plans to invest more that $50 million to build a new facility in Etowah County.

Officials with Koch Foods say the new facility will bring in 28 new jobs with an annual payroll of $1 million.

The new facility will store grain and also serve as a distribution center, along with helping the processing plant in Gadsden.

Construction has already started and is scheduled to be finished in the Fall of 2021.

The company will start hiring managers in the first quarter of 2020 and will start interviewing other employees in early 2021.

Koch Foods employs over 3,000 people in Alabama.

