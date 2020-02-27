K-9 deputy recovering after being bit by water moccasin while search for missing infant

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pasco County Sheriff’s Office K9 is recovering after bitten by a water moccasin while searching for missing infant Andrew Caballerio.

K9 Phi was in the Everglades assisting the FBI in the search for Caballerio who has been missing since Jan. 28 in connection with a triple homicide investigation in Miami.

The sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post that Phi was given antivenom and he’s expected to make a full recovery.

