HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Madison County jury began deliberations Wednesday in the case of Warren Hardy, who is accused of killing 72-year-old Kathleen Lundy, kidnapping two others, and firing a gun into a car with people in it.

The jury was charged by Madison County Circuit Court Judge Chris Comer on the eighth day of the trial after three full days of testimony. The district attorney’s office is seeking the death penalty in this case.

The jury will have a lot to discuss as Hardy faces five charges:

One count of capital murder in the commission of a robbery

Two counts of first-degree kidnapping

One count of first-degree domestic violence and aggravated stalking

One count of discharging a gun into an occupied vehicle

Hardy’s defense team filed a motion for acquittal after proceedings on Tuesday citing a lack of evidence to prove his guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. That motion was dismissed by Judge Comer before the jury was given its instructions.

The jury met for a short time before lunch at noon and began deliberations around 1:15 p.m. They ended their day at 5 p.m. with deliberations set to resume Thursday morning.