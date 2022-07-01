GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — Firework displays and celebrations are planned across George and Greene counties for Independence Day.

Leakesville

The Main Street Leakesville Organization will host a celebration in Green Park for the fifth year. This year’s theme is Red, White ‘N Bluegrass. Alan Sibley & the Magnolia Ramblers, host of RFD-TV’s Bluegrass Trail, will perform, along with locals True North Bluegrass Band and Step it Up Cloggers.

The free event kicks off at 3 p.m. There will be food vendors, pony rides and a supersized radio flyer wagon giving rides available.

Apple pies are due to the pavilion by 4 p.m. for judging.

A stars and stripes beauty pageant in red, white and blue casual attire will take place at 4 p.m. for children in different age divisions six months to 18-years-old. Registration can be done in advance or on-site.

There will also be a watermelon eating contest for all ages at 5:30 p.m, a parade on Main Street at 6 p.m. with grand marshal Franklin Hodges, owner of Hodges Pharmacy, and a “womanless beauty pageant” following the parade with sign-ups available on-site.

Classic car owners are invited to park on Main Street outside Southern Drip Coffee from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for “Cars and Coffee” with prizes available.

The firework show starts at 9 p.m. from the Greene Co. Schools district office parking lot. Limited seating under a tent will be available for all the events in Green Park. Lawn chairs are encouraged.

Schedule for Main Street Leakesville Organization’s Independence Day Celebration

Lucedale

Food and craft vendors will set up in the parking lot of Lucedale Marketplace (the plaza with Tractor Supply and Goodwill). Rocky & The Corvettes will play old rock ‘n’ roll starting at 7 p.m.

Fireworks, organized by the Lucedale Police Department, start at 9 p.m. from the former Walmart parking lot on Cowart Street.

McLain

Fireworks by the Town of McLain and Greene Co. Board of Supervisors will start at dusk from the baseball field on Church Avenue.

State Line

Fireworks by the Town of State Line and the Greene and Wayne Co. boards of supervisors will start at 9 p.m. behind the town hall on Main Street.

Funnel cakes, shaved ice, and snow cones will be available to purchase.