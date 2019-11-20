JPSO: 14-year-old arrested for stabbing father to death with spear

TERRYTOWN, La (WGNO) – A 14-year-old boy is behind bars after he stabbed his father to death with a spear, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to a home in the 2100 block of Browning Lane around 10 a.m. on November 20 by the teen, who told police he had just stabbed his father.

When deputies arrived, they found a 50-year-old man inside the home who had been stabbed multiple times.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The officers arrested the victim’s 14-year-old son and were able to identify the murder weapon, which the JPSO has described as a spear.

The victim and the arrested suspect have not yet been identified.

