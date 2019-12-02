Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill suspends U.S. Senate campaign

(WKRG) — Secretary of the State of Alabama John Merrill has suspended his campaign for U.S. Senate.

Merrill said in a statement he decided to suspend his campaign after Jeff Sessions announced he would be running for the U.S. Senate seat.

“With Senator Sessions’ late entry into this race, we have come to realize that a crowded Republican primary only benefits Doug Jones and the out of touch liberal Democrats,” Merrill said.

Below is his full statement:

“For the past seven years I have visited every county in Alabama meeting with business and church groups, educators and farmers, as well as county and municipal leaders. I have worked hard to get to know our communities, their leaders and their needs.

For the past five months I have made many of these visits as a candidate for the United States Senate.

I have spoken to tens of thousands of Alabamians about the future of our nation and our need to replace Doug Jones with a conservative Republican Senator who represents Alabama thinking and Alabama values.

Throughout this journey, Cindy and I have been thankful for the outpouring of support we have received. We are grateful for the old friends we reconnected with and for the new friends we have made along the way.

With the announcement by Senator Jeff Sessions on November 7th, the dynamics of this election have changed dramatically.

When I entered the race on June 25th, I, along with my family and closest supporters, saw a path to victory. We met our initial goals and had six months of successful fundraising. We actually led the third-quarter in fundraising for all Republican candidates.

Therefore, after thoughtful consideration, much prayer, some honest discussions with my family and campaign team, I have decided to suspend my campaign for the United States Senate, effective immediately.

I am honored by the support and encouragement we have received, and I look forward to my continued service to the people in our state as Alabama’s Secretary of State.”