Jo Bonner’s wife tests positive for COVID-19, couple quarantines

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Chief of Staff Jo Bonner’s wife has tested positive for COVID-19. Jo Bonner says he isn’t symptomatic but has self-quarantined out of caution.

Here is a statement released from Governor Ivey’s office:

“After attending a visitation with some friends in Mobile last Friday, Jo Bonner’s wife, Janee, was notified Monday morning that a number of the attendees had tested positive for COVID-19. While asymptomatic and out of an abundance of caution, Janee was tested and received a positive result. Upon hearing this early Monday morning, Jo Bonner immediately self-quarantined and worked from home. He was not with the governor this week, and Janee has not been around the governor in several months. Jo is continuing to work from home and will not be back in the office until the normal CDC protocols for exposure have run.”

