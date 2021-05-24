Jerry Carl to hold first in-person town halls of first congressional term in June

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The representative for Alabama’s first congressional district is holding the first in-person town hall meetings of his first term. Jerry Carl will host town halls in Washington and Escambia Counties in Alabama on June 2nd. Here’s the information from his office:
ESCAMBIA COUNTY:
WHO: Congressman Jerry Carl
WHAT: In-person town hall
WHEN: Wednesday, June 2, 2021, from 11:00 am – 12:00 pm CST
WHERE: Atmore City Hall – 201 E Louisville Ave, Atmore, AL 36502
WASHINGTON COUNTY:
WHO: Congressman Jerry Carl
WHAT: In-person town hall
WHEN: Wednesday, June 2, 2021, from 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm CST
WHERE: Chatom Community Center – 233 Dixie Youth Dr, Chatom, AL 36518