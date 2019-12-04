Jefferson County DA charges former cop of capital murder in killing of Megan Montgomery

State / Regional

by: Phil Pinarski

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County District Attorney has issued a warrant for capital murder against a former Hoover police officer accused of killing his ex-wife.

According to the Mountain Brook Police Department, Jason Bragg McIntosh, 45, killed Megan Montgomery, 31, last Sunday. Her body was found at the Mountain Brook Athletic Complex.

McIntosh turned himself into authorities Monday. Montgomery filed for divorce back in May and the couple had been involved in multiple domestic altercations prior to Montgomery’s murder, according to authorities.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

