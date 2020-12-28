JeffCo. Health Dept. receives Moderna coronavirus vaccine

In this July 27, 2020, file photo, nurse Kathe Olmstead prepares a shot that is part of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., in Binghamton, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Department of Health has received its initial allocation of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted an emergency use authorization after finding Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine to be safe and highly effective. As with Pfizer’s vaccine, the FDA said Moderna’s vaccine is similarly effective across racial, ethnic and gender groups and it worked well in people with medical conditions that put them at a high risk of severe COVID-19 infections.

“We are delighted to be among those receiving vaccines for our local community and will do our best to make sure the public is well informed as we go along,” Dr. Mark Wilson, Jefferson County Health Officer, said.

The vaccine is administered in a two dose series in the muscle of the upper arm, approximately one month apart. The health department says, it takes time for an individual’s body to build protection after any vaccination. COVID-19 vaccines that require 2 shots may not provide protection until a week or two after the second shot is given.