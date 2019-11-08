Jeff Sessions confirms he is running for his old Senate seat

FILE – In this May 9, 2109, file photo, former Attorney General Jeff Sessions smiles during a farewell ceremony for Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein in the Great Hall at the Department of Justice in Washington. Sessions is planning to run for his former Senate seat in Alabama. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Former Alabama Senator and U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has formally announced he will be running for his old Senate seat Thursday.

Sessions made the announcement from his YouTube channel stating he never went against President Trump during his time in Washington or since he left.

“When I left President Trump’s cabin, did I write a tell-all book? No,” Sessions said. “Did I go on CNN and attack the president? Nope. Have I said a cross word about our president? Not one time.”

Sessions also released a statement from his campaign site.

“Our freedoms have never been under attack like they are today,” the statement read. “We have major party candidates for President campaigning on socialism, confiscating firearms, and closing down churches they disagree with. I’ve battled these forces my entire life, and I’m not about to surrender now. Let’s go!”

Sessions was a senator for Alabama from 1997-2017 before leaving the seat to become President Trump’s Attorney General.