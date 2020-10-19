JCSO: warning people about text scams

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about text scams. These texts have contained pictures of dismembered people with a threat that reads “you’re next.” The message also demands the recipient of $5900.

One of the recipients of this scam claims there is an organization called Squadron R8 Cartel De Sinaloa. The person also said they knew the name and addresses of the victims.

If you receive any text in this nature block the number.

