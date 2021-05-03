JCSO: Jackson County inmate dies in Mobile hospital after fight

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says a Jackson County jail inmate died in a Mobile Hospital on Monday after a fight broke out last Tuesday.

47-year-old Donald Ratcliff passed away around 4:45 PM after being taken to USA Medical Center in Mobile.

The sheriff’s office says the fight happened in the dayrooms and Ratcliff was found unconscious when corrections officers arrived.

Possible manslaughter charges are pending for 27-year-old Christopher Gholar who was involved in the fight.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and Sheriff’s investigators are currently investigating the situation.