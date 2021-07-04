JCSO: 17-year old charged as adult in Mississippi

ST. MARTIN, Miss. (WKRG) — Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says a 17-year-old is being charged as an adult in St. Martin.

Eric Martin is charged with two counts of shooting into a dwelling. Martin shot at a home on Columbus Circle from his vehicle Friday night.

Sheriff Mike Ezell says two houses were hit in the shooting and a .45 caliber handgun was recovered from Martin’s house on Cortez Circle which isn’t far from Columbus Circle.

Martin is being held with no bond. The case is still under investigation.

