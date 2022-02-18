JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jasper County deputies are investigating after a homeowner was injured in a shootout with a suspect.

Investigators said the incident happened before 3:45 p.m. on February 17. Deputies received a call about someone being shot at a home on CR 16 east of Louin.

According to authorities, the homeowner, Zachary Lott, 26, was notified by a home security system that someone had entered his home. He was allegedly ambushed by Travis Ellis, 25.

Deputies said both men fired shots, and they were both hit multiple times. The men were treated for their injuries. Ellis was taken into custody, while Lott remains hospitalized.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.