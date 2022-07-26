LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Jamie Guillory, the wife of Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory, has issued a statement of support for her husband, Josh Guillory who on Monday announced that he had checked himself into rehab after battling an alcohol addiction and for untreated Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. (PTSD)

Read it below:

“Let me start by saying thank you to the hundreds of people who have reached out to my family and me with words of encouragement and support. I cannot tell you how much it means to all of us. Our faith is strong, and we know that God is in charge.

I am always proud of my husband. He is an amazing person and a dedicated public servant, but I do not think I have ever been prouder of him than I am right now. Asking for help is hard for anyone, and it is especially hard for Josh. He is always the first to help others. I am proud to stand beside him now and help him.

You can tell a lot about someone when the pressure is turned up. I think that applies now. It is unfortunate that some will try to take advantage of this situation for their political advantage. Times like this will tell you a lot about a person’s character.”

Jamie concludes the statement thanking everyone for their support.

“Thank you all again for your continued support. Our family asks for your continued prayers and for privacy at this time. While we are as anxious to get him back home as you are, we are glad he made this decision and support him 1,000 percent.”