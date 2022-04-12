JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Jacksonville University soccer player died after she was involved in a wreck with her teammates on Sunday.

JU’s “The Wave” reported that Stephanie Davis and several of her teammates were headed back to Jacksonville from Lake City when the crash happened.

According to the Associated Press, the Florida Highway Patrol said Davis and seven others were in an SUV when it veered off the highway, overcorrected and flipped over.

“Stephanie’s journey at JU had only just begun, but she will be dearly missed by her family, teammates, classmates and everyone else who had the pleasure of knowing her on campus,” said Alex Ricker-Gilbert, senior vice president and athletic director.

The injured players survived and are recovering from their injuries, according to the university.