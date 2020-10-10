Jackson County Sheriff’s confirm inmate death

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — Jackson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed 50-year-old Jennifer Foster died Friday, October, 9th.
Foster was in the adult attention center and in a holding cell when around 10:30 PM deputies found her not breathing. Deputies preformed CPR and an ambulance was called. Foster was not able to be revived.
No further information is available at this time.
