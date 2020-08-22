Jackson County, MS offering sandbags at multiple spots ahead of Laura

State / Regional

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — People in Jackson County Mississippi are also being encouraged to get ready for tropical weather this weekend. Following a local state of emergency declaration Friday, several sites in the county will offer self-serve sandbags.

10 locations across Jackson County will open at 10 Saturday morning for people to gather their own sandbags. There will be locations in Moss Point, Gautier, Pascagoula and other spots. A complete list is below, provided by the county:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories