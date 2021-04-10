Jackson County, Miss., man shot and killed Friday night

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — A Jackson County man died Friday night after being shot, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department

Sheriff Mike Ezell says at about 10:30 p.m., deputies answered a 911 call at a home in the Virginia City community, north of Ocean Springs. They found 29-year-old Joseph Aaron Posey dead on the front porch.

Sheriff Ezell says no charges are filed at this time, and the shooting remains under investigation and appears to be domestic-related. The case will go before a grand jury for further review.