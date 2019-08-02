Ivey calls for special meeting with Alabama Toll, Bridge Authority

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has called for a special meeting with the Alabama Toll Road, Bridge and Tunnel Authority next month. The letter sent by Ivey says the purpose of the meeting with the Toll Authority is to receive an update from ALDOT, to hear from other stakeholders who wish to propose options for financing the project, and to consider other businesses that may properly come before the Authority.

“Like you, I look forward to hearing constructive alternatives and solutions,” Gov. Ivey wrote. “I will also be inviting our Federal Delegation to join us for this meeting, as well as all other state and constitutional officers, at least some who seem to believe there is an easy solution out there if we would just look for it.”

ALDOT’s current plan to help pay off the $2.1 billion bridge plus interest is to toll drivers $6 each way. You would also need a transponder to get that six dollar rate. This has caused outrage among local families and communities along the Gulf Coast. Ivey mentions her concerns on the toll in the letter to the Authority stating, “I am sensitive to concerns of what a toll would do to working families, lower and middle-class individuals, small businesses and students and the elderly, as I am sure you are.”

The meeting is set for September 17.

Read the full letter here: